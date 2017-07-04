Bringing back Igbonla Epe students

More than a month after some kidnappers said to be Niger Delta militants invaded a boys’ hostel in Lagos State Model College, Igbonla Epe and abducted six students, the abductees are still in the den of their captors. Unlike the first incident of October 6, 2016 which took six days to resolve after an alleged payment of ransom to the abductors, the May 25, 2017 episode has taken a different turn as the militants are not in a hurry to release the six students they snatched. Ironically, this unfortunate incident happened after the bill signed into law in February 2017 by the governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode, which prescribed the death penalty for those found guilty of kidnapping. That law in itself derived motivation from the first incident at this same Model College, Igbonla. But apparently, the law has not deterred the militants.

The implication is that there is an urgent need for enhanced security presence and infrastructure such as well-fortified perimetre fence, especially for schools located in isolated and riverine areas, to prevent or at least make it difficult for the delinquents to wreak havoc. This would seem to be a more assured strategy to ward off these hardened criminals who are too single-mindedly focused on the pecuniary benefits of their dastardly activities to think of the fate that awaits them if and when they are caught. The significance of the necessity for an upgraded preventive strategy is further underscored by the fact that not even the alleged apprehension of three of their gang members in Edo State could sway the students’ abductors to soft-pedal and release the students.

These kidnappers are hardened criminals who would go to any length to make a success of their ignoble enterprise. Therefore, official security response to their constant threats and activities should be equally robust and carried out with the highest degree of dedication, commitment and discretion. If this had been the case, a kidnap attempt that was gallantly foiled at the college by the police the previous day could not have succeeded at 6.00 a.m the following day. Apparently, while the police lowered their guards thinking that the battle had been won, the crooks regrouped and launched an attack in less than 24 hours!

Clearly and sadly so, based on the circumstances, the attack is not a surprise. But the police were caught unawares and by the time the dust settled, six students had been ferried away into captivity by the hoodlums. It should be noted that the police allegedly received a tip-off on the impending attack on the school which probably accounted for their successful repelling of the abductors on May 24. It seems that the recent arrest of Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, a notorious kidnapper and toughened criminal, has relegated the plight of Igbonla students and their distraught parents to the background. The Igbonla incident is a crime that the security agencies and the Lagos State government must resolve urgently, especially because impressionable youths are the victims of the abduction. Instead of basking in the euphoria of the apprehension of Evans, the police should roll up their sleeves and get the job of rescuing the students done.

The Lagos State government has been promising that it would ensure that the students regain their freedom but there has been no tangible result in that regard. Judging by their outrageous ransom demands, the students’ abductors might have committed the crime in the hope that they would collect a huge ransom from the state government. This is most likely the case as the hoodlums have allegedly advised the victim’s parents to pressurise the government to weigh in after the parents had raised and paid N10 million which apparently has counted for nothing! Right now, the prevailing season is that of anomie. Information about what is really going on has been scanty. The situation is hardly helped by a report that another school in the state has received notice of impending attack, forcing parents and guardians to withdraw their children and wards from the school. This, patently, is a perilous time that ought to elicit prompt and decisive official intervention.

However, the official reluctance to negotiate with abductors, terrorists and their ilk is perfectly understood against the backdrop of the unintended consequences of such official involvement which may include emboldening criminals and potential criminals to continue and/or increase their dastardly activities. But there comes a time when informed decisions have to be made based on the situation on the ground and the prevailing circumstances.

We urge the government of Lagos State to make that imperative and highly expedient decision presently in the interest of the students, their parents, the model college, the Igbonla community, and indeed, the public at large. The current situation recommends this somewhat challenging course of action.