Gov Lalong recalls 2,000 teachers dismissed in 2013

As part of the efforts to address the shortfall of teachers in public primary schools in Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong, has approved recall of the over 2,000 teachers disengaged from the service of the state in 2013.

Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB), Mr. Mathew Sule, who made this known at a news conference in Jos said the teachers were disengaged for allegedly presenting unclassified certificates, and for their failure to meet the minimum requirements stipulated by the government for teachers.

According to him, the governor, in his efforts to improve the educational sector in the state, approved their recall to address the shortfall of teachers in its public primary schools, adding that those dismissed included 519 teachers, 553 religious instructors and 945 whose appointments were terminated.

“Those that were unable to get additional qualifications, but had spent 10 years in the service will be retired with full benefits, “he said.

According to him, the board would also recall the 945 teachers whose appointments were terminated for their inability to obtain NCE after the period of grace, but had now done so, stating that those that were unable, but have reached 10 years, would be retired with full benefits.

Sule said that the board would extend same gesture to the 553 religious instructors, who were not captured during the biometric, but advised the affected teachers to reciprocate the government’s gesture through renewed commitment to service.