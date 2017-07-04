The plight of IDPs

It is no longer news that conflicts and disasters often cause large-scale displacement of people due to the destruction of homes and the environment, religious or political persecution or economic necessities.

These internally displaced persons whose dreams have been shattered and who are obliged to flee their homes or places of habitual residence so as not to be consumed by the conflicts have been living poor lives in various IDP camps.

The IDPs are often more disadvantaged than refugees because they do not benefit from the assistance provided by international agencies unless the national government requests for such assistance.

They manner they live their lives is devastating and worrisome, yet the society is not recognising the fact that they once had a dream.

One can imagine how proud and happy people see their families all growing in their dreams, but do not care to know whether the IDPs once had a dream?

Their sanity has been all but taken away from them as a result of the misery that they have been through.

They live in an unhealthy environment; they languish in frustration for many months or years of their precious lives.

Yet the government and economically-advantaged individuals do not recognise how it feels like living in a neighbourhood where there is not the slightest opportunity for one to actualise his or her dream.

It is sad going through hardship, knowing that you don’t deserve it, and that you are just a product of circumstances.

Look at how the activities of Boko Haram in the past six years have forced over a million people to flee their homes.

This has resulted in an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the north‑eastern part of the country and the Lake Chad region, coupled with the Niger Delta Avengers crisis and other ethno-religious crisis leaving thousands of people of all sexes and ages comprising peasant farmers, fishermen, teachers, women, children, politicians, clerics, traders, professionals and security operatives helpless and homeless too.

This is really disheartening. Many no longer eat good food or drink good water.

Aondover Msughte

Bayero University, Kano.