FG, focus on mineral resources

SOMETIME ago,  crude oil was discovered in Oloibiri in the southern part of Nigeria.

Prior to that discovery, Nigeria depended on groundnut, cotton, hides and skin, tin, cocoa and others too numerous to mention.

 Some scientists have informed Nigerians that the nation’s oil wells will  dry up in some years to come.

  Let us take a leaf from the United States and other developed countries and   develop our mineral resources.

 South Africa, one of the world’s biggest suppliers of gold, does not depend on that resource alone. So, why should Nigeria depend on oil?

  We had better make haste now.

Lasun Azeez

Ilora, Oyo State

