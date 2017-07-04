itel Mobile rolls out new P51 smartphone that can last 3 days from single charge

With a major emphasis on a consumer driven market, itel Mobile, a leading global provider of mobile devices has introduced itel P51; a power packed device for the young and adventurous.

The itel P51 is the first model in its Maxpower Series. This new model is equipped with an upgraded 5000mAh battery and 8.0MP rear camera, which makes it stand out among its peers.

Charge for 3 days

Powered by 5000mAh battery with 700 Wh/L high energy density, P51 carries more power compared to others with the same battery volume, which keeps you powered up for three days from a single charge.

Also, P51 supports OTG Reverse Charge and can act as a portable power bank to charge up other devices. Let’s say, you and your friend are outside and your friend’s phone battery suddenly dies, you can charge his/her phone through your P51.

Smart power management

P51 not only has a powerful battery, but also has an inbuilt app named Phone Manager which is very helpful to make P51 runs longer and smoother. Applications like power saver, APP freeze, lock screen clean, etc. can work together to maximize the battery life.

Upgraded 8.0MP rear camera

P51 has an 8.0MP autofocus rear camera with wide F/2.0 aperture and dual LED flash which enable you to capture perfect shot even in dimly lit conditions. Many modes are available in the camera such as Pano, Beauty, Lowlight, Pro, etc. You can also set touch capture, countdown capture or add some funny watermarks as you like.

5.5″ HD Extra Bright IPS Display

P51 comes with a 5.5″ HD IPS display with 178º wide viewing angle, which offers crystal clear views with vivid colors and ensures good readability in bright sunlight.

Classy brushed metal texture

The back cover of P51 has a brushed metal design, which not only can disperse more heat than its plastic counterparts, but also looks premium. What’s more, the metal case offers better protection to the internal components against drops and shocks.

Speaking on the phone, Oke Umurhohwo, marketing communications manager for itel mobile Nigeria said: “The itel P51, our latest Smartphone is a combination of strength and performance. With a whopping 5000mAh real battery, the P51 provides you up to three days of usage with a single charge. Therefore, feel reassured to enjoy videos, music and games without thinking of battery.

The P51 is a member of our MaxPower series and our plan with the Maxpower series is to make the life of every Nigerian stress free with no battery issues bothering them. We at itel mobile believe that smartphones are needed to reduce your burdens and not add on it, hence, we design our devices with the needs of our consumers.”

According to him, “The P51 is powered by the latest Android™ 7.0 Nougat which provides a lot of major improvements and refinements over Marshmallow and would be available in four colors: Streamer Gold, Crystal Gray, Mocha Gold, Elegant Blue.

“The itel P51 would retail between N30,000 – N33,000 depending on your location and would be available in the Nigerian market from July 10th across all major partner shops like 3C Hub, Slot, MicroStation as well as online store like Jumia. Key Features includes: 5000mAh Real Big Battery, Power Saver, Rear Camera 8.0MP AF, 5.5″HD IPS Display, 16GB ROM + 1GB RAM, up to 32GB, Power Bank Function, Classy Brushed Metal Texture, Android™ 7.0 Nougat