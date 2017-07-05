FCT Minister approves 20 doctors, 12 animal health officers

THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has approved the recruitment of 20 veterinary doctors and 12 animal health officers.

This, according to FCT administration, would enhance the agricultural secretariat’s capacity to respond effectively to the pressures of the veterinary services in the FCT, while at the same time, strengthen the monitoring and inspection as well in order to upgrade veterinary services in the FCT, in line with global best practices.

Acting secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat of the FCT administration, Dr Musa Aliyu, announced this in Abuja, stressing that the Secretariat also sought and got approval of the minister for the revival of the annual vaccination and treatment of livestock, an exercise which took place last in 2013.

He disclosed that over 20, 000 livestock were vaccinated in the course of the two-week exercise when it was flagged-off in Paikon-Kore, Gwagwalada by the minister.

Dr Aliyu stressed further that officials of the secretariat visited farms and cattle holdings in the FCT to administer vaccines and related medicines and also gave advisory services to livestock farmers.

On the next focus, the secretary said that the secretariat would revive all the various routine programmes, which included farmers field day, dry season farming and flag-off of the farming season. “Encapsulated in these programmes is the distribution of various farm inputs such as fertilisers, as well as improved seedlings and chemicals to farmers to boost productivity”.