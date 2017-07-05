Don’t shortchange us, Delta community appeals to Okowa

The people of Kokodiagbene community, Gbararmatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, have urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa not to shortchange them in the provision of basic social amenities as the chairman of the community, Sheriff Mulade, claimed that there were rumoured plans to remove the only hostel project approved for the secondary school in the community.

He said that the people were elated when the governor announced a hostel project for the secondary school in the community at the state security meeting recently.

Mulade, however, said a rumour was currently making the rounds that the hostel project would no longer be executed in the community, adding that such left much to be desired as it had unsettled the people.

“Our attention has been drawn to the cruel and malicious plans to remove the only hostel project pronounced by Governor Okowa at state security meeting for the good and peace loving people of Kokodiagbene community from the state government and DESOPADEC projects circle.

“Our people will resist any attempt to be shortchanged or undermined, we have been very patient and peaceful, waiting for the development of our community and our peaceful disposition must not be taken for granted.

“We, therefore, implore the state government to set machinery in motion to commence the construction of the hostel project for the secondary school in the community. The hostel project should be of priority to the governor,” he pointed out.