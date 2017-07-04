Terrorism: Syria Envoy lauds Buhari, prays for quick recovery

OUTGOING Head of Mission/Charge d’Afaires of the Syrian Embassy, Abuja, Dr Shafik Daiyop, on Tuesday, lauded the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari for curbing terrorism in Nigeria, especially in the North-Eastern part of the country.

Dr Daiyop, who therefore, prayed for the quick recovery of the ailing president, said actions taken so far by President Buhari led administration in addressing terrorism in two years in office must be commended, and if insecurity in both Syria and Iraq could be addressed, terrorism in the whole world would be controlled.

He gave this commendation during his farewell visit after four years to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu in his office in Abuja.

According to him, terrorism has eaten deep in Syria and it is being brought to Nigeria as well, and defeating terrorism in Syria and Iraq will assist in no small measure in defeating terrorism in the whole world. If security challenges in those two countries in particular can be reduced and controlled, is like addressing the insecurity in the whole world.

The envoy then disclosed that the development in Syria was getting better and victory was in sight, assuring to strengthening the relationship between his country and Nigeria, which would serve both interests.

Responding, the minister, Dr Onu, said the Federal Government was not happy about the happenings in Syria, and prayed to God to return the lost glory of the country as soon as possible. He further hoped for peaceful and strong Syria.

According to him, we are happy that our worst days are behind us, and Syria will definitely overcome its numerous challenges.