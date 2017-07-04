Ajimobi sacks commissioner, uncertainty pervades executive council

Sequel to Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s termination of the appointment of Mr Mudathir Abdulganiyu as state Commissioner of Special Duties, uncertainty continues to pervade the state executive council of a major shakeup.

This has informed series of individual one-on-one meetings between Ajimobi with some commissioners and Special Advisers in the past days.

It was gathered that for every meeting, which continued on Tuesday, each political appointee is asked to prove his or her competence, while also told to prepare to leave office if deemed incapable.

The termination of Abdulganiyu’s appointment follows similar sack of some special advisers in the past days.

Abdulganiyu had reported to work on Tuesday morning to resume work only to receive the letter signed by the state governor stating that his services would no longer be needed, with immediate effect.

Abdulganiyu immediately handed over his official identity card and vacated office.

Confirming this development to Tribune Online, Abdulganiyu said members of the executive council had had inklings of a cabinet reshuffle in the past days.

Also, in a Facebook page, he posted,

“Alhamdulillah! Alhamdulillah!! Alhamdulillahi Rabil-Alameen.

Dear friends, I wish to let you know that I have finished my tour of duty as Oyo State Commissioner of Special Duties. I thank you all for your prayers and support while it lasted. God bless you all!”