C/River: Navy, police reunite, partner on maritime security

IN what seemed like a reunion after a bloody clash, which claimed the lives of some security operatives, the Nigeria Navy and the Police in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, have resolved to join forces in order to tackle the nefarious activities of sea pirates operating along the Calabar channels.

Addressing officers of the Nigeria Navy, Police, Army and other para-military officers who participated in the maiden edition of the Nigeria Armed Forces quarterly road match in Calabar at the weekend, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of the Eastern Naval command, Rear Admiral Victor Adedipe, stressed the need for security agencies to close ranks in order to effectively tackle the menace of sea robbery in her territorial waters.

Represented at the ceremony by the Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (Victory), Commodore Salihu Danhu Jibril , the FOC also urged security agencies to come together to intensify the fight against whatever vice that threatened the peaceful co-existence of the nation.

Adedipe assured Nigerians that the Navy was combat ready to ensure that there was adequate protection of lives and property along the territorial waters of the nation.

“We are assuring the populace that you can go to sleep peacefully. We are here to protect you assure you that lives and property would be safe. We are going to be in joint operation with other security agencies to ensure that everybody is safe”.

“We call on the public to help us with information that would lead to arrest of criminals or whenever they see any unusual situation.

Very soon channels of communications will be open to enable people call us each time they come by any suspicious circumstance.

“As you can see here today, is a conglomeration of all the security agencies in Calabar area that had come out this morning to show their commitment to national security to the different constituted authority.

The FOC who spoke on the theme, “Together, we are doing service to our motherland’’, said that the exercise was for social integration to foster peace and working relations of the military and para-military forces in the state.