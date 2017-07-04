Osun West bye-election: PDP files disqualification suit against Adeleke

Latest News
By Oluwole Ige – Osogbo
Otunba Ademola Adeleke (left) and Sen Hussain Mudashiru (right)
Otunba Ademola Adeleke (left) and Sen Hussain Mudashiru (right)
0

Otunba Ademola Adeleke (left) and Sen Hussain Mudashiru (right)
Otunba Ademola Adeleke (left) and Sen Hussain Mudashiru (right)

A member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Morufu Ayanlowo from Ward 8, Irewole Local Government of Osun State has approached a Federal High Court in Osogbo, seeking the disqualification of the party’s candidate for Osun West Senatorial bye-election, Otunba Ademola Adeleke.

In the suit number FHC/OS/C8/35/2017, Ayanlowo claimed that Adeleke was not a member of the PDP as at the time he participated in the primary election of the party on June 14, against Section 8 of the party’s constitution.

ALSO READ

INEC to conduct supplementary election in 14 States Saturday

If you ask INEC chairman to resign, election may not hold,…

Come out to vote despite letdown by INEC, PDP urges…

According to Ayanlowo who attached his PDP membership card to the suit, Adeleke should not have been allowed to participate in the primary election of the party.

He, therefore, sought for a declaration that Adeleke did not satisfy the provisions of the PDP’s guidelines for primary election and ought not to have been allowed to participate and subsequently nominated as the flag bearer of the party.

Ayanlowo also sought for an order declaring the participation and subsequent nomination of Ademola Adeleke as illegal, null and void having been done contrary to the provisions of the PDP’s guidelines for primary election and constitution.

Joined in the suit are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

CLICK HERE TO START EARNING 200% PROFIT IN 96HRS FROM BITCOIN NOW,WE OFFER FREE TRAINING AND ALSO GIVE LOANS

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More