Osun West bye-election: PDP files disqualification suit against Adeleke

A member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Morufu Ayanlowo from Ward 8, Irewole Local Government of Osun State has approached a Federal High Court in Osogbo, seeking the disqualification of the party’s candidate for Osun West Senatorial bye-election, Otunba Ademola Adeleke.

In the suit number FHC/OS/C8/35/2017, Ayanlowo claimed that Adeleke was not a member of the PDP as at the time he participated in the primary election of the party on June 14, against Section 8 of the party’s constitution.

According to Ayanlowo who attached his PDP membership card to the suit, Adeleke should not have been allowed to participate in the primary election of the party.

He, therefore, sought for a declaration that Adeleke did not satisfy the provisions of the PDP’s guidelines for primary election and ought not to have been allowed to participate and subsequently nominated as the flag bearer of the party.

Ayanlowo also sought for an order declaring the participation and subsequent nomination of Ademola Adeleke as illegal, null and void having been done contrary to the provisions of the PDP’s guidelines for primary election and constitution.

Joined in the suit are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).