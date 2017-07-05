Aiyetoro market,Epe: Governor Ambode must hear

I write to commend Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State for his landmark strides in infrastructure development, especially the construction of roads.

I am particularly happy about the dualisation of the Aiyetoro road to T – junction in Epe. It has made movement easy and reduced the usual stress of commuting within the vicinity. This is why the people are happy with the project.

However, I want to point out recent developments that are sabotaging the efforts of government in making life easier for the masses.

The dualised Aiyetoro road as of today cannot operate as a dual carriageway as planned by government because traders have taken over one quarter of the road. Starting from theTotal petrol statiob rounabout to the First Bank, what we now have is a one and a half carriageway.

The illegal reduction of the road’s capacity is due to the commercial activities of traders from the Aiyetoro market who have turned the major road to their stores and flagrantly display wares without the slightest concern for their lives or the comfort of motorists.

The market has now extended to the main road and keeps expanding daily, creating bottlenecks for motorists.

I am calling on the governor to do something about this so that the Aiyetoro dual carriageway will not become a single carriageway soon and the efforts of government in ensuring protection of lives and properties, smooth movement as well as blueprint plan for development will not be wasted.

Adeola Ojo,

Epe, Lagos State.