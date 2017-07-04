NLNG invests N150m to upgrade jetties

The management of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has said that about N150 million was invested to upgrade three jetties in Lagos to boost supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) otherwise called cooking gas to domestic market.

Speaking during a facility tour of some jetties in Lagos on Tuesday, Mr Tony Attah, Managing Director, NLNG disclosed this on Tuesday said that the company has invested over N150 million to support refurbishment and upgrading of the Petroleum Wharf Apapa (PWA), New Oil Jetty (NOJ) and Bulk Oil Platform (BOP) to increase cooking gas supply to domestic market.

He said that the management of NLNG decided to visit the facilities to take a look at the infrastructural challenges inhibiting the free flow of the product into the market.

He said that the company is committed to supply of 350,000 tonnes of cooking gas into the market, but was able to supply only 262,000 tonnes in 2016 because of some challenges.

“NLNG will refurbish some of the jetties and upgrade them so that they can have more capacity to receive and operate optimally and safely. Once product supply increases into the market it will reduce the price of cooking gas. As part of NLNG’s constant advocacy on helping to build a better Nigeria, we are focusing on supply of LPG,’’ he said.

The NLNG boss said that he stays committed to the development of Nigeria, adding that its part of the company’s vision in helping to build a better Nigeria.

“We focused on energy, bringing energy into the country; today most of it is within the domestic. But the future that we see is an industrialised aspect powered by LPG.

“In 2007, when there was a shortage of LPG in the market, NLNG intervened and we are glad to say that as a result of NLNG’s intervention volume consumed has scaled up to over 250,000 tonnes.

“And we are looking to scale the volume up more as the company has set aside 350,000 tonnes for the market,’’ he added.

According to him, In the LPG industry, we see opportunities for business and partnerships. We will upgrade the jetties and open more avenues for the product will come in.

“Today, about 400,000 of LPG in the market is used largely for domestic purposes, but we have a vision that Nigeria’s industrialisation can be underpinned by gas. Our continuous advocacy in helping to build better Nigeria, we are focusing more on supply of cooking gas,” he said.