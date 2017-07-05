Polio: Take your children for immunization, FCT Minister appeals to parents

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has called on residents within the territory to ensure that all children under the age of five benefited from the forthcoming house-to-house immunization exercise commencing on Saturday.

Malam Bello, who reiterated the dangers of lack of immunization on children to include permanent paralysis and deformity, made this appeal on a broadcast in his office in Abuja.

According to him, “Immunization against polio and other immunizable childhood diseases is a sure way to guarantee a healthy future for the child and stem the disabilities that are likely to result from deformities.”

He further appealed to all the FCT residents to make sure that all children under five years were taken to any of the FCT health facilities for routine immunization and other child survival interventions being rolled out during this round of immunization exercise.

The minister said the FCT administration under his watch has put all personnel and logistics in place to ensure a successful implementation of the current campaign.

Malam Bello then called on all traditional rulers, as well as religious leaders and all residents to join hands with the his administration in the effort to eradicate polio, not only from the FCT but also in Nigeria.