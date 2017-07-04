40,000 Nigerians billed to participate in 2017 Hajj —Commission

ABOUT 40,000 Nigerians are billed to participate in the 2017 Hajj.

The details of the exercise as contained in a statement by Head of Media, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Uba Mana, shows that Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara, Kano and Sokoto have the highest number of pilgrims.

According to the Hajj Commission, the first set of pilgrims will depart for Saudi Arabia on July 30, 2017.

To meet up the July 30 date of first take-off, the commission urged states to immediately commence inoculation and issuance of Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) to intending pilgrims.

Especially, the commission called on all intending pilgrims to complete payments to their respective States before the Saudi e-portal for visa approval is closed.

So far, Kaduna has registered 6,335 pilgrims, Niger 4,129 while Zamfara, Kano and Sokoto each have about 3,000 pilgrims.