3 ships arrive Lagos ports with petrol, other commodity

Three ships laden with various products, including petrol are at the Lagos ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday.

The NPA disclosed in its daily “Shipping Position”, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that two of the vessels had petrol consignment.

It said that one other ship would berth with bulk fertiliser.

According to the report, 33 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports between Tuesday and July 15.

“The expected ships are carrying buck wheat, fertiliser, corn, sugar, frozen fish, container, crude, palmolein, petrol containers, general cargoes, ethanol and steel products,’’ it said.

It also said that 24 other ships were presently at the ports discharging general cargoes, bulk wheat, charcoal, corn, gas, petrol, frozen fish, diesel, Kerosene, Brazilian cane and container.