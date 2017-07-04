Saraki, 2 governors receive Maitama-Sule’s corpse, buried in Kano

The body of Dr Maitama Sule, former permanent representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, who died in Egypt, on Monday, arrived Abuja on Tuesday, and was flown from Abuja to the Air Force base in Kano.

Among the dignitaries on ground to receive the corpse were Senate President Bukola Saraki; Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano State; Mohammed Abubakar, governor of Bauchi State and Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation.

At around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday evening, the remains Dr Maitama Sule, Danmassanin Kano, was laid to rest at Wali Mai Geza cemetery at Kofar Mazugal, with the Chief Immam of Kano, Professor Sani Zaradeen leading the final prayer.

Mammoth crowd had arrived the Emir’s palace as early as 2:00 p.m., and waited patiently to pay their last respect to the Danmassanin Kano, who most people held in high esteem and regarded as Cicero of Kano

The corpse which arrived the state through Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) around 1:30 p.m. was first taken to Dr Maitama-Sule’s residence, where normal dressing was done for him, before his remains were brought to the Emir palace around 5:30 p.m., where the funeral prayer was observed before taken to cemetery.

The state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and other key members of the cabinet, who also attended the funeral prayer, were seen in a pensive mood mourning loss Dr Maitama-Sule, who in his lifetime was a force to be reckoned with in the society.

However, the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi, other eminent personalities and the Federal Government delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari in company of General Ibrahim Dambazau, Minister of Interior and other members of the team also attended the funeral prayer.

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, led the delegation of the National Assembly, the Minister for Solid Minerals, Dr Kayode Fayemi, former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Commassie and Professor Sani Zaradeen were equally in attendance.

Among dignitaries who graced the funeral prayer were Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, former Secretary to the Federal Government, Alhaji Aminu Wali, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Attahiru Jega former INEC chairman and Professor Ango Abdullahi, a prominent member of Northern Elder Forum.