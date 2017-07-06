Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, receives WHO’s boost

Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, a foremost Psychiatric Hospital in Nigeria has been named as one of the two sites by World Health Organisation(WHO) to conduct the International Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD-11) field studies in Nigeria.

Its acting provost and Medical Director, Dr Lucky Onofa said the hospital’s involvement in the programme was a boost to the research capacity of the hospital.

Dr Onofa, also the Site Coordinator for the hospital, said that the ICD-11 Field trial is a revision process of ICD-10, a diagnostic tool used globally by health professionals to diagnose and classify diseases.

According to him, “The primary principle guiding the revision process for ICD-11 is to provide more effective support to countries in reducing the disease burden associated with mental, and neurological and substance use disorders,” he added.

He said further that the ICD-11 will be a framework for health information and reporting with the aims of monitoring epidemics/threats to public health/disease burden, assessing progress towards meeting public health objectives and also to serve as a basis for guidelines for care and standard of practice.”

“The Ecological implementation (clinic-based) field studies will help guide the revision of the chapter on Mental and Behavioural Diseases of the International Classification of Diseases and Related Health problems, 10th Revision (ICD-10) to be incorporated in the 11th Revision of the classification, ICD-11,” he added.

The research project, which will be conducted at treatment facilities around the world, will examine the clinical consistency and clinical utility (goodness of fit, ease of use, and adequacy of the diagnostic guidelines) of selected categories of mental and behavioural disorders chosen due to their high burden in the community.

The project is expected to be supervised by the National Principal Investigator, Professor Oye Gureje at the Department of Psychiatry, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.