Mbaise people voted for me in 2015, but something happened —Gov Okorocha

GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha has said that the people of Mbaise, where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Chief Emeka Ihedioha comes from, voted massively for him in 2015, but something happened along the line, which didn’t allow the correct votes of the people of the area to count, adding that the people of the area also voted for him in 2011.

Governor Okorocha spoke, when leaders and notable traditional rulers from the area, including a member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Raphael Nnanna Igbokwe paid him solidarity visit at the Government House, Owerri, commending Mbaise people for their enterprise.

Said he, “If there is one group of people that I am proud of, that are so enterprising and have made the name of this state great globally, it is the Mbaise people. In other words, Imo State can hardly be talked about without the mention of Mbaise. Mbaise people are source of pride to us and adequately play a key role to the development of the state”.

He continued, “In the last election, I almost lost the election because of the result they churned out from Mbaise. I equally know that Mbaise people voted for me but something happened along the line. Yet, Mbaise is the place I have built a university, factory, schools, hospitals, roads, and having the highest number of beneficiaries of the free education programme”.

He declared, “I took oath to serve the whole of Imo people. I am not sectional and for that oath, I have been faithful to it. I am not a sectional leader and will never be. Mbaise will get the best from this government. All the projects I have in Mbaise will be completed before I leave”.

He added, “Politically, I will always work with the Mbaise people. Mbaise people should start resisting the idea of Abuja selecting candidates for them for political offices. Honourable Nnanna Igbokwe is a young man that has the support of his people. Some politicians talk only about party, while the wise ones talk about people in the party, as you cannot have a cathedral without a Bishop”.