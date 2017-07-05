PHOTOS: UNIOSUN students shut down Osogbo

Latest News
By Oluwole Ige – Osogbo
Bonfire made by the protesting students of UNIOSUN
Bonfire made by the protesting students of UNIOSUN
0

There was almost total breakdown of law and order in Osogbo, capital of Osun State on Wednesday when rampaging students of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), totally shut the city, in violent protest to denounce the alleged incessant ritual killings and kidnap of their colleagues.

Commercial and other socio-economic activities were completely grounded as the students, wielding sticks and other objects stormed all the major streets and halted vehicular movements.

Their protest was triggered by the Tuesday’s arrest of an Islamic cleric, identified as Sakariyau Abdulrofiu, and two other accomplices, who confessed to the Police have killed a 400 level student of UNIOSUN, Oluwafemi Timilehin Shonibare for money ritual.

ALSO READ

Middle-aged man to die by hanging for murder in Osun State

Tension in Anambra community over murder of youth leader

Protesting NASU members lock out parents, relatives of…

Shonibare had been declared missing by his friends 26th of June, 2017, but the Police, who acted on intelligence gathering were able to arrest Abdulrofiu, Ibrahim Ayuba and Yussuf Aliu on Tuesday.

Some of the students who craved anonymity informed Tribune Online that some ritualists have been preying on UNIOSUN students for more than two years with kidnap and ultimate killings, thus cutting short the lives of promising Nigerians.

During Wednesday’s protest, students distributed themselves to major strategic junctions and roundabouts to stop movement of vehicles from Gbongan-Ibadan expressway, Oke-Fia roundabout, Station road, Jaleyemi, Fagbewesa, among others.

Bonfire made by the protesting students of UNIOSUN
Shut down of vehicular movement in Osogbo by students of UNIOSUN
Shut down of vehicular movement in Osogbo by students of UNIOSUN
Empty streets deserted over the shutting down of Osogbo by UNIOSUN students
Empty streets deserted over the shutting down of Osogbo by UNIOSUN students

CLICK HERE TO START EARNING 200% PROFIT IN 96HRS FROM BITCOIN NOW,WE OFFER FREE TRAINING AND ALSO GIVE LOANS

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More