PHOTOS: UNIOSUN students shut down Osogbo

There was almost total breakdown of law and order in Osogbo, capital of Osun State on Wednesday when rampaging students of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), totally shut the city, in violent protest to denounce the alleged incessant ritual killings and kidnap of their colleagues.

Commercial and other socio-economic activities were completely grounded as the students, wielding sticks and other objects stormed all the major streets and halted vehicular movements.

Their protest was triggered by the Tuesday’s arrest of an Islamic cleric, identified as Sakariyau Abdulrofiu, and two other accomplices, who confessed to the Police have killed a 400 level student of UNIOSUN, Oluwafemi Timilehin Shonibare for money ritual.

Shonibare had been declared missing by his friends 26th of June, 2017, but the Police, who acted on intelligence gathering were able to arrest Abdulrofiu, Ibrahim Ayuba and Yussuf Aliu on Tuesday.

Some of the students who craved anonymity informed Tribune Online that some ritualists have been preying on UNIOSUN students for more than two years with kidnap and ultimate killings, thus cutting short the lives of promising Nigerians.

During Wednesday’s protest, students distributed themselves to major strategic junctions and roundabouts to stop movement of vehicles from Gbongan-Ibadan expressway, Oke-Fia roundabout, Station road, Jaleyemi, Fagbewesa, among others.