No space for Badoo gang in Ogun ―CP

THE Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, has denied the rumour doing the round that members of the dreaded killer gang, Badoo, were finding their way to Ogun State after coming under attack in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

He said the police would deal with any individual or group trying to commit crime or seek refuge in the state after committing crime.

Mr Iliyasu said this at the state police command, Eleweran, Abeokuta, on Tuesday, while parading suspected criminals arrested across the state.

The police boss, while admitting that the command had deployed officers to strategic places across the state following the recent events in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, said the police would stamp out any group that wants the peace in the state.

Speaking on the achievements made by his men, Mr Iliyasu said suspected criminals who were involved in various crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, murder, car snatching, among others, were arrested.

The police commissioner, said the police received information about some armed robbers/kidnappers/murderers who robbed and abducted one Femi Olatunji on May 12, and took him to Igbokoda area of Ondo State.

“On May 19, at about 1:00a.m, a team of Federal-State Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) detailed for the operation, stormed the criminals’ hideout at Igbokoda and they engaged the criminals in a gun duel for about two hours before the criminals took to their heels.

“One of the fleeing suspects was later arrested at Igbokoda area, Ondo State, and he confessed to have killed and dumped the body of the victim behind the Holy Trinity African Primary School in Igbokoda.

“The victim’s Nissan Pathfinder SUV with registration number, EPE603AT and other exhibits were recovered, including one pump-action gun, one cut-to-size locally made double-barreled pistol, seven live cartridges, and one Gionee mobile phone,” Iliyasu said.