Osinbajo’s stance on FG nominees not FEC decision ―AGF

THE Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has distanced the Federal Executive Council (FEC) from the statement made by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo which suggested that Senate has no right to approve some nominees of the President for positions.

Speaking on the outcome of the the council meeting presided over by Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, he said the FEC had never deliberated on the powers of the National Assembly to approve nominees and was therefore not a matter for FEC.

Responding to questions on the issue, Malami who briefed State House correspondents alongside Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Mohammed Bello, said: “The fundamental consideration about the alleged statement is the fact that at no point ever did the Federal Executive Council sit down to arrive at the decision in one way or the other as far as the issue of nomination or otherwise is concerned.

“So, I do not think it constitutes an issue for the Federal Executive Council to make any clarification about because it has never been considered by the FEC.”

Also speaking on the matter, the Information minister who revealed that the issue of the Senate’s resolution to stop the screening of nominees was discussed at Wednesday’s council meeting, said the face-off between the Acting President and the Senate would be handled through the normal conflict resolution process.

He said government has excellent mechanism for resolving such issues and would exploit it.

The government spokesman added: “Clearly it (the issue) came up. The fact of the matter is that we have a very excellent mechanism for resolving whatever issues is between us and the National Assembly. That is being addressed.

“Whatever may be the problem between the Executive and the National Assembly, we have an excellent mechanism for resolving it.

“I don’t think we need to go to specific statements as to what was said by A or B. We believe that government is not one arm, but both the legislative, executive and judiciary arms.

Mohammed who failed to go into specifics on the effort being made to resolve the matter, stated: “Whatever might be the problem, we are resolving it and we are addressing it.”

Malami had also revealed that FEC has approved the anti-corruption strategy of the federal Government intended to strengthen the efforts of government through enforcement and sanctions.

He said towards this, Ministries, Department and Agencies, Legislature, Judiciary, Civil Society groups and Religious bodies had all come together to develop a National Anti-Corruption Strategy “which is intended to be a guide or a roadmap for the enhancement and sanctions, processes associated with Anti-Corruption.

“That Policy has now been developed by all these components and was today presented to FEC for approval.

“Incidentally, FEC approved the strategy and the roadmap is now that of implementation of the strategy towards the direction of collective buy-in as it relates to enforcement and sanctions relating to anti-corruption crusade and drive.”

The Minister of the FCT, announced that FEC also approved four road infrastructure design contracts based on the memo he submitted for council’s consideration.

They include final engineering design for ring road No. 4 at a cost of N242 million with six months completion time, final engineering design for sewage system in the FCT at a cost of N241 million with nine months completion time and final engineering design for completion of water treatment plant in the city at a cost of N233 million.