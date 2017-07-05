FG inaugurates committee to end farmers/herdsmen clash

The Federal Government in its determination to end the frequent clashes between Farmers/Herdsmen which result in loss of lives, crops and properties has inaugurated a Local Organising Committee.

The Minister Chief Audu Ogbeh who inaugurated the Local Organising Committee said, “The need to keep our cattle in secured colonies will afford us the opportunities to curtail the incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes as well as embark on systematic cattle breed improvement.”

The Minister, during the inauguration in Abuja said in addition, that marketing, infrastructural and value addition improvements will be much easier to achieve.

The Minister said transforming grazing reserve to ranches, was as a result of the recommendation of the 3-day Stakeholders Policy dialogue held in Kaduna in April 2017 which needed to be presented to a larger audience at a National Forum where Ministers of Agriculture from the sub region will be in attendance.

He also said there was need to expand the audience to consider the technical recommendations of the policy dialogue due to the fact that similar challenges are being faced by our immediate neighbors on the continued clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

Ogbeh however urged members to organize the conference with all necessary professionalism where we can consider the Kaduna recommendations and agree on which way to go forward on cattle grazing as well as overall livestock development in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Committee and Director Veterinary Dr Gidion Mshebwala assured the Minister that they will bring their individual and collective skill and experience in preparing the National Conference on Livestock Development as the Minister directed and possibly come out with a draft national blue print for livestock development that will be all encompassing and address issues related to livestock farming.