Our target is to redirect nation’s economy ―FG

THE Federal Government, on Wednesday, said the main objective of President Muhammadu Buhari led current administration was to redirect the country’s economy through the utilisation of science and technology for sustainable national development.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, stated this while receiving the delegation of Lantang Joint Traditional Council, Plateau State in his office in Abuja.

He said the Federal Government, through his ministry, was focusing her attention on commercialisation of local products that will in turn aid the diversification of the economy in key sectors.

Dr Onu further reiterated government’s efforts in redirecting the resource based economy in the oil and gas sector, to knowledge based economy by getting Nigerians to become more productive on issues that would add value to the exploitation of the natural resources of the country

According to him, when we embark on harnessing these resources, using science and technology in local production, we will be able to provide jobs, create wealth and fight poverty in Nigeria.

The minister then urged the youths in Nigeria to embrace science and technology, saying the future of the nation rest on science and technology. He also pledged his support for the Lantang Traditional Council.

Earlier, the Acting President of the Lantang Joint Traditional Council, His Royal Highness, Nimnan Langnim, said the ministry under Dr Onu was building a great foundation that would land Nigeria in the Comity of Nations of the world.

He also appealed to Nigerians to refrain from making hate speeches that could create disaffection and disunity in Nigeria in order not for history to repeat itself.