Police seeks media support in Akwa Ibom

THE Akwa Ibom Police Command on Wednesday solicited the support of journalists in the state to enhance security.

Mr Don Awunah, the state Commissioner of Police, made the appeal during a courtesy call on the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom Council, in Uyo.

Awunah said the media in the state were vibrant and should see themselves as agents of growth, urging media practitioners to focus on developmental journalism devoid of sectionalism.

“We have come to solicit for cooperation and understanding because journalists are critical; the course of my responsibility is to make Akwa Ibom safe.

“You have the ability and capable means of arranging and passing information the way you want to serve the interest of the generality of the people,” Awunah said.

He said the importance of the meeting was to partner with the media in order not to prevent “yellow journalism”.

The commissioner however advised that the reportage of crime and criminality should be approached from the angle of enlightenment and guard against politicisation of any issue.

Awunah also urged journalists to be factual in their reportage, saying that there should be strong adherence to truth and fairness in their report.

He assured that the police were prepared to facilitate and secure the upcoming local government election in the state.

He expressed appreciation to media professionals, saying that since he assumed office, he had not had a negative report.

Responding, Mr Patrick Albert, the state NUJ Chairman, said that the media were partners in progress.

He promised that journalists would always promote and protect the interest of the society, noting that police cannot wish the media away.

“It is not possible to wish the media away. We will make it work the way you want, that has been the message of collaboration,” Albert said.

He promised that journalists in the state would practice within the ethics of their profession.