7/7 anniversary: Palpable fear in Ogun communities over impending cult clashes

Residents of Igode, Emuren, Ogijo and other communities in Sagamu area of Ogun State, were under fear over impending cult clashes marking the 7/7 anniversary on Friday. Residents of Igode, Emuren, Ogijo and other communities in Sagamu area of Ogun State, were under fear over impending cult clashes marking the 7/7 anniversary on Friday.

Metro recalled that there was loss of lives on this same day last year in some communities bordering Ogun and Lagos states.

The day, it was learnt symbolises orientation and initiation of new members into various cult groups.

The fear of the residents was confirmed by the chairman, Sagamu South Local Council Development Area, Gbenga Hassan, at a town hall meeting by the Police Community Relations Committee(PCRC), in Ogijo.

The council boss appealed to the police to beef up security situation within the areas to ensure that there is no break down of law and order.

The State Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, promised that adequate security arrangements would be provided to forestall the reoccurrence of the incident.