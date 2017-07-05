7/7 anniversary: Palpable fear in Ogun communities over impending cult clashes

By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
0

Residents of Igode, Emuren, Ogijo and other communities in Sagamu area of Ogun State, were under fear over impending cult clashes marking the 7/7 anniversary on Friday.

Metro recalled that there was loss of lives on this same day last year in some communities bordering Ogun and Lagos states.
The day, it was learnt symbolises orientation and initiation of new members into various cult groups.

The fear of the residents was confirmed by the chairman, Sagamu South Local Council Development Area, Gbenga Hassan, at a town hall meeting by the Police Community Relations Committee(PCRC), in Ogijo.
The council boss appealed to the police to beef up security situation within the areas to ensure that there is no break down of law and order.

The State Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, promised that adequate security arrangements would be provided to forestall the reoccurrence of the incident.
The police chief said the Command had deployed men of the Police Mobile Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), and Anti-kidnapping and cultism unit, across the state.
He equally warned against jungle justice and urged residents to hand over any suspect to the police.
He said: “We will not allow jungle justice in the state. If you suspect anybody, report immediately to the police. If you see something, say something. Don’t take laws into your hands.
“The DPO will organise and zone this place into various patrol zones. Stakeholders in security and the DPO should work together. I don’t want to hear anything like Badoo again.
“On the issue of 7/7, I have directed the Area Commander to act. I don’t want to hear any problem. PMF, SARS, anti-kidnapping have been mobilised and deployed. We are going to assist you from Abeokuta (state command) and provide necessary support. There should not be panic.”

