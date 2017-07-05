FEC approves four projects for FCT

THE Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday , approved four projects for the provision of more infrastructures in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). THE Federal Executive Council (FEC),, approved four projects for the provision of more infrastructures in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, announced this, while briefing newsmen after the FEC meeting.

A press statement issued and signed by the Press Secretary, Permanent Secretary’s Office, FCT, Tony Odey, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Abuja, quoted the minister of listing the approved infrastructure to include: final Engineering Design of infrastructure and production of Tender Document for Kaba District as well as final Engineering Design and production of Tender Documents for Interceptor Sewer Line Schedule X.

Others were Associated Treatment Plant Engineering Design and production of Tender Documents for Ring Road IV and Final Engineering Design of Water Treatment Plant.

The Ring Road IV is a major expressway linking the Northern and Southern parts of the Phase IV Area of FCC.Already, the portions of the Ring Road IV bounding Kagini and Kyami districts have been designed.

According to the statement, the N242million project is in tandem with Federal Government policy of procuring construction contracts based on final engineering design and is expected to be completed within 6 months .

“The engineering design of infrastructure and production of tender documents for Kaba district which is in IV North of the FCC is among the districts where allocations have been made for Mass Housing Scheme with extensive and rapid developments of both residential and commercial houses being provided by the private sector within the district.