Reps ask DISCOS to connect electrified towns, villages to national grid

By Jacob Segun Olatunji and Kolawole Daniel - Abuja
electricity meter theftTHE House of Representatives on Thursday mandated the Committee on Power to interface with electricity distribution companies with a view to ensuring the connection of all completed electrification projects to national grid.

The committee was given six weeks to report back to the House for further legislative action.

The House resolution followed a motion sponsored by Honourable Odebunmi Olusegun Dokun entitled, “Need to address the persistent refusal of electricity distribution companies, DISCOs to connect electrified towns and villages to the national grid.”

While moving the motion, Odebunmi said that, “Since the inception of the current democratic dispensation, almost all the states of the Federation have completed many electrification projects which are yet to be connected to the national grid due to the refusal of the electricity distribution companies to do so on the ground that it is not quantifiable to the billions of naira expended on such projects and the benefits available to the communities.”

To this end, he said that the refusal of DISCOs to connect the towns even when all the conditions have been met is frustrating government’s efforts over the years to provide electricity for the people.

According to him, “Governments at all levels are striving very diligently to better the living standards of Nigerians through provision of the needed infrastructural facilities which include electrification of rural areas as a catalyst for the nation’s overall development.”

The motion was passed through voice vote when the Speaker, Honourable Yakubu Dogara put it to vote.

