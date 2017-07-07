FTAN elects new exco •Runsewe congratulates members

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has elected new executives members to pilot the affairs of the body for the next two years. The event which, held in Abuja recently, saw Mr Rabo Saleh Karim of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) emerge as the president of the association.

Other executive members elected include Mr Nkereuwem Onung, First National Deputy President; Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, Second National Deputy President; Chief Ayo Olumoko, Vice President, South West; Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, Vice President, North East; Mrs Ngozika Ngoka, Vice President, South East; Mr Badaki Aliyu, Vice President , FCT; Mr John Adzer, Vice President, North Central; Mrs Ime Udo, Membership Secretary 1; Mr John-Likita Best; Mr Emeka Anokwuru, Membership Secretary3.

Other executive members include Mr Okorie Uguru, First Publicity Secretary and Mr Joseph Karim, Publicity Secretary 2.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman, FTAN’s Board of Trustees, Chief Samuel Alabi said the era of the Federal Government agency controlling or coordinating tourism has gone for good. He said except there is a constitutional amendment to include tourism under the exclusive or concurrent list of the 1999 Constitution as amended, it will be difficult for a federal agency to fully control tourism in the whole country.

“The fact that the Federal Attorney General is yet to apply section 215 of the 1999 Constitution of the heavily mutilated NTDC Act is still a surprise to me.”

The former FTAN President, Chief Tomi Akingbogun, in his valedictory speech, said the association has expanded its membership base, some associations that left the body, like National Association of Tour Operators, have returned back to the fold.

He also said FTAN during his tenure, worked closely with the public sector and has also created programme to promote investment in tourism, the annual NTIFE.

Alhaji Rabo Saleh Karim, in his acceptance speech, called for peace and greater unity among member associations.

“Going forward, we plead every one of us to bury the hatchet and pro-actively lend your supporting hands, even as you constructively criticise us.

“We shall relentlessly work to ensure that government agencies and the broader private industries in Nigeria become actively aware of FTAN’s activities and programmes.

“We would engage the present government’s ‘ease of doing business in Nigeria’ drive to fully integrate templates that facilitate domestic and inbound tourism sectors in Nigeria.”

In another development, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Chief Segun Runsewe has congratulated the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) on the successful inauguration of executive at the just concluded Annual General Meeting.

Runsewe, while lauding the likes of Alhaji Saleh Rabo, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, Mr Okorie Uguru, among others on their new positions, added that their election was well deserved.

He expressed confidence that the new executive would justify the confidence reposed in them by bringing their immense wealth of experience to bear in the running of the association.

He noted that most of those elevated to the executive positions have been at the forefront of driving tourism activities in Nigeria and that the inauguration of the new executive is coming at a time the industry was in need of people with passion and drive to stir the ship of FTAN to the next level.