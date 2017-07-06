Ondo labour union knocks APC over alleged budget padding

WORKERS in Ondo State under the auspices of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday, tackled the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over the allegation of budget padding levelled against the state workers.

The Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Abayomi Adesanya, had alleged civil servants in the state of padding the 2017 budget with N795 million for gifts and hosting of guests, without the knowledge of the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

The labour movement comprises the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, the Trade Union Congress, (TUC) and the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC) described the statement attributed to Adesanya as unfortunate and a clear calculated attempt to destabilise governance in Ondo State.

The labour union in a statement jointly signed by the chairmen of the three unions namely, NLC’s Bosede Daramola, TUC’s Soladoye Ekundayo and JNC’s Sunday Adeleye, said the statement was designed to pitch the workers in the state who are regarded as the engine room of good governance against government.

The labour union said “without being immodest, workers in the state are decent, dedicated and conversant with the extant rules and regulations guiding their employment.

They however cautioned Adesanya to desist from seeking cheap popularity by misinforming the public, advising him to always verify his facts and figures before misinforming the public.

They maintained that there was no money budgeted that had not followed the due process and demanded that the APC spokesman should immediately retract the misleading statement that could cause crisis in the running of the government

They also urged the state governor, Akeredolu to call Adesanya to order as he had failed to show that he understands the workings of government.

Labour Unions, noted that “the consequence of Mr Abayomi Adesanya’s flawed comment on the 2017 budget of Ondo State is to disrupt the prevailing peace in the state on one hand and the existing robust and harmonious relationship between workers and Governor Akeredolu’s administration.”

The statement reads, “Though we are not ready to join issues with any personality, group or institution but we want to state it unequivocally that the said statement is false and malicious and meant to bring workers of Ondo State into disrepute.

“Therefore workers’ duty include, among others, uniting with the government of the day to build a robust and viable state that has always been a reference point among the comity of states in Nigeria.

“Ondo State workers in conjunction with their counterpart nationwide are at the forefront of the crusade against corruption, we will not in any form, no matter the status of the personality involved, condone or aid corrupt practice.”

Adesanya was reported to have granted an interview in which he alleged that the budgetary provisions of large amounts (N795millon) for gift items during festivals and hosting of state guests may be the handiwork of some unscrupulous elements in the civil service who are apparently part of the rot the APC led administration inherited in the system.