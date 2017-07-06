Ekiti declares war on cultism, bans students’ procession

THE Ekiti State government has declared war on cultism in the state and placed embargo on students’ rallies and processions in communities of the state with tertiary institutions.

A statement by the state government, on Thursday, said the decision was “as a result of the information available to us that cultists will embark on public procession on every 7th of July.”

The statement, signed by the governor’s Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said, following “the information, Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has banned all students’ activities and public processions in the state.”

The statement said the governor had directed that “security operatives are to also be on red alert in Ijero Ekiti, Oye Ekiti and other towns with high students’ activities,” and added that “they are to conduct stop and search on any vehicles within the state.”

The state’s College of Health Technology is in Ijero-Ekiti in Ijero Local Government Area; Federal University is in Oye-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area while the Ekiti State University (EKSU) is in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

According to the statement, “there must be no activities of secret cults in Ekiti State henceforth and there must no students’ procession of any form.”

It also warned that “anyone found culpable in this act of using cultists to cause anarchy in the state will be dealt with decisively,” saying “this directive should be adhere to strictly.”