Ajimobi extends LG chairmen’s tenure for 4 months

THE 54 caretaker chairmen of local government areas and local council development areas in Oyo state are to remain in office for four months more.

The state house of assembly vetoed the extension at Thursday’s plenary following its consideration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s request for tenure renewal of the chairmen.

The request letter as read by Speaker, Honourable Micheal Adeyemo, premised the tenure extension on the adjournment till October 17, 2017 of judgement in the litigation challenging the creation of 35 Local Council Development Areas in the state.

Speaking, Adeyemo said the Assembly granted the tenure extension request to prevent void in the chairmanship of local government areas with their tenure originally billed to expire on Friday, July 7.

He added that the Assembly still waited on the executive arm to forward to it Chairmanship nominees for the disputed Lagelu West, Asabari and Irepo councils.

Similarly, the Assembly has commissioned its committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters to look into the distribution of funds to the 33 local government areas by the State Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) overtime.

This position stemmed from a motion by member representing Atiba constituency, Gbenga Oyekola, on the need for fair and equitable sharing of fund from the federation account to the local government.

Oyekola, in his prayers, posited that adequate funding would enable local governments carry out developmental projects, pay salaries as at when due thereby improve the lot of grassroots and complement the efforts of the state government.

Commenting, Deputy Speaker, Abdulwasi Musah and Majority leader, Kehinde Subair, noted the need for examination of the statutory provisions setting up JAAC, in view of prayers for the inclusion of chairman of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) as member of JAAC.

Speaker, Adeyemo said the Assembly was keen on ensuring due process in the running of the local government system, and mandated the committee to present its report in the next 3 weeks.

Thursday’s plenary also saw a move for the grant of legal backing to the existence of Oyo College of Cooperatives and Entrepreneurship Studies, Ilora.

This followed the second reading of the bill for establishment, constitution of council and functions of the college.

The bill forwarded to the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, intends to make the college viable, administratively autonomous and self-reliant.

Also, the House is set to commence the screening of members of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Local Government Service Commission, Civil Service Commission and Judicial Service Commission.