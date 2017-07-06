PHOTOS: Fayose visits Obaseki, commends his leadership style

From left, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, during the courtesy visit of Ekiti State Governor to his Edo State counterpart in Benin, on Thursday.

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has commended the leadership style of his Edo counterpart, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, describing Obaseki’s style as impressive.

Fayose gave the commendation during an interview with journalists, after paying a private  visit to Obaseki at the Edo Government House,Benin on Thursday.

He said that the Edo governor was doing his best to ensure a better future for people of the state.

Fayose said, ‘’Politicians look forward to an election but a leader looks forward to the future of the people.

“For me as an individual who knows what it takes in Eki State, I know the governor is doing his best.”

Obaseki, who also spoke with journalists, commended Fayose for ensuring orderliness and cleanliness in the Ekiti, especially in the state capital, Ado-Ekiti.

He described Fayose as an interesting and good person who has done a lot for his state.

Obaseki also said that Fayose’s visit was not politically motivated, adding he was in the state to attend a University convocation ceremony

