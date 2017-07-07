Muslims protest in Ede over alleged attempt to delay Jumat prayer for Aregbesola

There was mild protest in Ede, on Friday afternoon, as Muslims, who thronged the city’s central mosque located close to Timi of Ede’s palace expressed their displeasure over alleged attempt by the Chief Imam of Edeland, Alhaji Mashood Akajewole, to deliberately delay the Friday Jumat prayer for Governor Rauf Aregbesola

Sizable natives and residents of the ancient town became restive and peeved when they sighted the advance team of the governor, with their vehicles getting ready in anticipation of Aregbesola’s arrival.

Credible source informed Tribune Online that the natives of Ede may have been dissatisfied with the manner the state governor took a swipe at one of their prominent sons, Dr Deji Adeleke, when he (Aregbesola) said the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke had caused disorderliness for his junior brother, Deji.

It would be recalled that the governor, during a campaign in Ede, on Wednesday lambasted Deji Adeleke, saying despite the decampment of his junior brother, Ademola Adeleke to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he would contest in Saturday’s Osun West Senatorial District poll, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), would still record victory in the exercise, even in Ede town.

However, when the Chief Imam was allegedly delaying proceedings so that Aregbesola could meet up with the prayers, there was uproar among the congregation as they shouted at the him, saying “we cannot wait for Aregbesola before we can proceed on this Jumat because he is not a god.”

It was learnt that around 1.50pm when the deafening shouts on Akajewole became unbearable and the situation was getting uncontrollable, he quickly went ahead with the Jumat prayers to avoid the emerging wrath of the people.

After the prayers were over, the Muslims trooped out and continued to protest on the street, chanting anti-Aregbesola songs.

The advance team of the governor, which included the protocol and security later left the Ede as Aregbesola, who could not make it to the mosque was said to have attended the yearly synod programme of Osun East Anglican Diocese, held in Otan Ayegbaju, in Boluwaduro local government area of the state.