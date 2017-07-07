Corruption: Court remands ex-OAU VC, bursar in EFCC custody

An Osun State High Court sitting in Ede, on Friday, ordered that the immediate past acting Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Professor Anthony Elujoba, be remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC). An Osun State High Court sitting in Ede,ordered that the immediate past acting Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Professor Anthony Elujoba, be remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Elujoba who was arraigned alongside bursar of the institution, Mrs. Josephine Akeredolu were ordered to be kept in the custody of the anti graft body.

They were arraigned before the court over alleged allegation of corrupt practices and financial improprieties in the university.

The anti-graft agency had, on Wednesday, arrested Professor Elujoba alongside the bursar of the school, Josephine Akeredolu, on alleged financial corruption and abuse of office.

Professor Elujoba and Mrs. Akeredolu were arraigned on a 7-count charge of intent to steal money belonging to the institution and conspiracy to defraud the school among others.

The defence counsel Mr Ibrahim Lawal, who had earlier filed a bail application, pleaded with the court not to grant the prosecution prayer to remand the defendants in Ilesha prison, but in EFCC custody pending the hearing of the application.