Lagoon Hospitals, Emzor Pharmaceutical, Diamond Bank, others win NHEA

Lagoon Hospitals has won the 2017 Private Health Provider of the Year award at the recently held Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) in Lagos.

Others who received awards at the Eko Hotels venue of the programme include Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano (Tertiary Healthcare Provider of the Year), Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Pharmaceutical Operation Excellence Company of the Year), Delta State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme (Outstanding State Healthcare Programme of the Year), Diamond Bank (Healthcare Friendly Financial Institution of the Year) among others.

The annual event otherwise known as the Oscar of Nigerian Healthcare was established in 2014 by the Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA to recognise outstanding personalities and organisations who have contributed to the development of the healthcare sector through research, innovation and excellence.

Each year the individuals and organisations nominated by an independent jury team, votes from the e-voting platform, and the final decision of the Advisory Committee of NHEA.

In the end, Lagoon Hospitals catered away with the prize contended over by seven other hospitals nationwide. The former winner of the award was Reddington Hospitals.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lagoon Hospitals, Mr. Rajeev Bhandari, commenting on the outcome of the awards said, “We are delighted to have received such a renowned industry award.

“Our vision has always been for Lagoon Hospitals to become the most respected healthcare service provider in Nigeria. This award symbolises that that vision is being achieved. For us, there is no limit we will not go to ensure Nigerians receive the highest quality care they deserve, hence stemming the high medical tourism from Nigeria to other countries.

“The award is also a testimonial of our commitment towards providing quality healthcare services and clinical excellence in Nigeria”.

Bhandari also spoke about the future of hospital, the upgrading of its medical facilities to meet the increasing demand for quality healthcare in Nigeria, and on the acquisition of Gold Cross Hospital making it a part of the Lagoon Hospitals network.