I’m fed up with her, she’s violent, fights with knife and broken bottles —Husband

A man, Mudasiru Adeyemi has told Oja Oba/ Mapo, Court C Customary Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, his mind is made up on his decision to terminate his union with his wife, Sekinat Adeyemi.

Mudasiru giving his reasons stated that his wife was troublesome. He added that she was also violent in nature and can kill.

He stated that Sekinat was always seeking every opportunity to fight not only him, but those in their neighbourhood.

“My lord, my wife and I have been married for 17 years, but our relationship has deteriorated through these years and gone sour.

“I’m fed up with her and don’t want her anymore, “he said in court.

“My wife seeks every opportunity to fight me. She lacks patience and turns every issue into a fight.

“She will start the day nagging and cursing me and will not be satisfied until we fight.

“If she’s not fighting me, then she’s fighting our neighbours or those in the neighbourhood.

“She has been arrested by the police a number of times due to her quarrelsome nature while I have spent a fortune on her bail.

“When she gets violent, she fights with knife and broken bottles.

“My lord, I want to live to eat the fruits of my labour; staying married to my wife won’t allow this. Please separate us, he stated.

“I don’t agree to my husband’s plea of divorce because I still love him and I don’t want our children to suffer, “Sekinat told the court.

Ruling, the court president, Chief Ademola Olasunkanmi, dissolved their union and awarded custody of the two children in the marriage to the plaintiff.

He ordered the plaintiff to give the defendant N3, 000 to pack her belongings out of his house.