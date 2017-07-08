Magu: Rule of law must prevail — Senate

The Senate has said that it was not about to change its position on the rejection of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Malam Ibrahim Magu, as the substantive head of the anti-graft agency.

Senate spokesman, Sabi Abdullahi, who reacted to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s declaration that Magu would remain in his position in acting capacity until the end of the administration, said that the Senate would stand by the rule of law.

Abdullahi, who spoke in a chat with Saturday Tribune and on a radio programme on Friday, said the Senate would stick to the rule of law on the matter.

According to him, what the Senate is concerned about is to build institutions rather than individuals.

He stated that in a democracy, the rule of law must always prevail.

Abdullahi also said that the Senate would not be engaged in any back and forth, having adopted a resolution on the matter.

He said: “We have said what we needed to say on this matter. We don’t want to be involved in any back and forth on this matter.

“What we are saying is that let’s stick to the rule of law. That is what the Senate is saying. And we are not saying anything more than that. We are also saying that let us build institutions and not strengthen individuals because no individual is greater than the nation.

“We are running a constitutional democracy and we must stick to the dictates of the law. What we are saying is, let’s stick to the rule of law.

“We are saying no individual is greater than the country. We have said what we have to say and we have issued our resolution yesterday.

“This what we have to say and let’s leave it at that”.