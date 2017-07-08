Police declare 20 Badoo suspects wanted , arrest additional eighty seven

The police in Lagos State have identified and declared wanted, twenty suspected members of the dreaded Badoo cult group in the Ikorodu area of the state and enjoined residents to be on the look out for the suspects.

This was just as eighty seven more suspects were arrested during a joint patrol operation by the police and other security agencies in many parts of Ikorodu .

The police in the state also threatened to arrest and prosecute any religious leader in whose premises women and children were abandoned to be attacked by cult members.

The deputy commissioner of police, Imohimi Edgal , who led the Thursday night operation, while speaking with traditional rulers in Ikorodu charged them to wake up from their slumber and join the police in flushing Badoo and other criminals out of Lagos State .

The eighty seven suspected Badoo members were arrested in an all-night operation on their hideouts in Owutu and Odongunyan in Ikorodu.

Edgal , while speaking with the traditional rulers gave the names of the wanted suspects in connection with the Badoo and other spiritual killings and kidnappings in Ikorodu to include; Moshood (a.k.a Mosho); Alfa (a.k.a King of Boys); Papa; Fela; Alakoto; Chukwudi; Agbara, O/C; Femi (a.k.a FM); Pencil, Ogidan; Jaru; Allen; Bush; Happiness; Fagbo; Junior; Nuru and Jamiu.

The police boss told the traditional rulers that: “I am begging you, whether you know them as friends or not, they are spoiling your community. Let us flush them out .”

He also added that “I want you people to join hands with the police to flush this people out. I don’t care where they go to. I just want us to join hands to flush these criminals out of Lagos.

Edgal also threatened that he would not hesitate to arrest and charge with murder, any religious leader, who abandon children and women in their premises and go to other places to sleep and leave them at the mercy of Badoo cult members .

Before the operations, the police in conjunction with members of the Department of State Security Service, representatives of the Nigerian Army, Lagos Neighbourhood Security Corps and Odua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), met with herbalists in Ikorodu and its suburbs on the need to collaborate with the police to wipe out the cult group in Ikorodu.

Representing the Lagos State Police Commissioner, CP Fatai Owoseni at the meeting, Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Imohimi Edgal warned the herbalists and local vigilantes to eschew jungle justice, stressing that the command would not tolerate further excesses from the security stakeholders.

Also involved in the exercise were the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), ACP Olatunji Disu; Acting Area Commander, Ikorodu and all DPOs in Ikorodu among other senior police officers.