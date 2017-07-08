APC yet to take position on restructuring, federalism —Gov Lalong

PLATEAU State Governor Simon Lalong has declared that All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to take position and harmonise various views within the party on – federalism and the raging controversy on restructuring of the country.

The governor who made the declaration at the opening ceremony of the retreat by the Law School luminaries in the country who converged in Jos, the Plateau State capital urged Nigerians to discuss the issues with all sense of patriotism.

He said that he was one of the four APC governors selected to be part of the retreat. He said he is an advocate of true federalism as opposed to restructuring. He did not elaborate.

The retreat includes all the directors of the six law schools in Nigeria. At the brief ceremony, the Director-General of Nigerian Law School, Olarenrewaju Onadeko (SAN), thanked the governor for restoring peace in the state.

The Attorney-General and Commission for Justice, Mr Jonathan Mawiyau, urged the Legal Council to produce and project curriculum for the law school.