BIU confers degree on Olu of Warri, graduates 721

The Benson Idahosa University, Benin, Edo State‎, has conferred honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters on the Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, even as the university graduates 721 students at its 13th convocation ceremony on Saturday .

‎Also honoured along with the Olu of Warri was a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Rev. Emmanuel Egbagbe, who bagged an honorary Doctor of Business Administration.

In his remark shortly after being conferred with the honorary degree, the Olu of Warri called on young Nigerians to shun acts capable of denying them the opportunity to identify their potentials and‎ take their places in thr country.