Shun sin, Lagos bishop urges Nigerians

General Overseer, Christ Power Bible Church, Ayobo, Lagos, Bishop (Dr) Faith Ayo Sonibare, has challenged Nigerians to imbibe the qualities of role models in the scriptures.

Sonibare, who stated this at the second matriculation, convocation, graduation and ordination of new ministers at the Independent Bible College and Theological Seminary, Aseese/Orinmerumu, Ibafo, Ogun State, in a message tagged: What are Your Credentials? Admonished the leadership of the Bible and Seminary College to always preach holiness.

While the host and president of the college, Reverend (Dr) Ajala Ezekiel Olusegun, called on all citizens to stay away from sin, so as not to be deprived of their glorious destinies, the registrar of the school Reverend (Dr) Akin Ojomochides, charged the administration of Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, to provide Ibafo community with social amenities like pipeborne water, good road network and electricity supply, especially considering communities in Aseese, Orimenumu, Ibafo, Magboro, among others.