Shun sin, Lagos bishop urges Nigerians

Church News
By
From left, Presbyter, Oke Afa Circuit, Very Rev Sesan Bamitale; Synod Secretary and Presbyter of Palm Avenue Circuit, Very Rev Opeyemi Awe; Bishop of Lagos West, Right Reverend Oluyemisi Ogunlere; Bishop of Ikeja, Right Reverend S.T. Victor Adegbite; Presbyter, Idimu Egbe Circuit, Very Rev Isaac O. Olajire; Presbyter, Odi Olowo Circuit, Very Reverend Tokunbo Bamgbose, at the tenth anniversary of Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN), Diocese of Lagos West.
0

General Overseer, Christ Power Bible Church, Ayobo, Lagos, Bishop (Dr) Faith Ayo Sonibare, has challenged Nigerians to imbibe the qualities of role models in the scriptures.

Sonibare, who stated this at the second matriculation, convocation, graduation and ordination of new ministers at the Independent Bible College and Theological Seminary, Aseese/Orinmerumu, Ibafo, Ogun State, in a message tagged: What are Your Credentials? Admonished the leadership of the Bible and Seminary College to always preach holiness.

While the host and president of the college, Reverend (Dr) Ajala Ezekiel Olusegun, called on all citizens to stay away from sin, so as not to be deprived of their glorious destinies, the registrar of the school Reverend (Dr) Akin Ojomochides, charged the administration of Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, to provide Ibafo community with social amenities like pipeborne water, good road network and electricity supply, especially considering communities in Aseese, Orimenumu, Ibafo, Magboro, among others.

