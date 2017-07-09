Midyear review

IT is amazing how time flies; we have already spent six month this year. It looks like yesterday when we began the year and people were wishing each other “happy new year”.

At such a time as this we need to pause and reflect. We need to have a good look at how the first half of the year has gone. Also we need to use the assessment of the last six months to plan and project for the remaining months of the year.

In reviewing the first half of the year we must have a right definition and approach to success.

“Success means doing the best we can with what we have. Success is the doing, not the getting; in the trying, not the triumph. Success is a personal standard, reaching for the highest that is in us, becoming all that we can be.” –Zig Ziglar

We must not fall into the error of not reviewing our lives; we must constantly track our progress and see how far we are going in view of our destination.

We need to pause and ask ourselves certain critical questions. When we do not review we are likely not to hit our targets for the year.

We must avoid two extremes on our review. We must avoid being discouraged or frustrated by the fact that things did not go well. We need to always make failure an educational incident. No failure need be final… we can always pick up the pieces and start all over again.

Life is too precious and time is too valuable for us to waste time on regret. Regret is a poison we cannot afford to take.

“When one door closes, another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us.” Alexander Graham Bell

The second extreme we must avoid is being overly too excited because we have done well. Our successes must be a springboard for further success and not an “ebenezer” to camp at …there is always room for more. If we have achieved a measure of success in the first half of the year we must use them as tools to fully accomplish our overall goals for the year. An undue focus on success will be counterproductive.

Where we are not fulfilled or failed or partially fulfilled our goals we need to find out what happened. Were we lazy? Were we negligent? Were we properly equipped achieve the goals? Were our goals too ambitious? We need to resolve these issues so we do not repeat the same mistakes the next half of the year. The review of the first half of the year is also needed to help us see whether there is a need to upgrade or downgrade our remaining goal for the year. We need to look at the unexpected things that have cropped up which we need to now factor in to help us end the year on a successful note. We must not get enmeshed in review and planning but we must get that done with, roll up our sleeves and get things going.

“Don’t wait until everything is just right. It will never be perfect. There will always be challenges, obstacles and less than perfect conditions. So what. Get started now. With each step you take, you will grow stronger and stronger, more and more skilled, more and more self-confident and more and more successful.” –Mark Victor Hanse

We need to get going with the right momentum. I wish a great second half of the year full of giant strides and outstanding exploits.

For enquiries/comments please send email to charismokola@yahoo.com