Outside the ministry, I have no other preferred calling —Bishop Ajibodu

Bishop of Ile-Oluji Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, The Right Reverend Abel Oluyemi Ajibodu, speaks with RITA OKONOBOH on his 25-year experience in the ministry, his assessment of the Buhari administration and advice for youths on being godly. Excerpts:

JUNE made it one year you received the phone call that you had been elected bishop of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion). How has the experience been so far?

It has been glorious, no doubt, and I give glory to God. Looking back at the past one year, God has indeed been faithful and I cannot thank Him enough.

When you became bishop, you had to leave Lagos, a city always on the move, for Ile-Oluji, which is relatively calmer. What were some challenges you experienced when you settled down in Ile-Oluji?

Personally, I cannot say there were challenges as it were. From the background of our training, we are made to understand that the ministry is a Go Ye call. We are taught to prepare ourselves for the mission wherever the call takes us at any given time. I had my theological training in Akure and where I’m serving now is quite close to Akure. There hasn’t been any serious challenge when it comes to coping with the environment. When we talk of Ile-Oluji being more serene than Lagos, it also has to do with what part of Lagos one refers to and the person’s lifestyle. I would say I enjoy everything I found in Ile-Oluji.

Is there a story behind the name, Abel?

As far as I know, I cannot say there is a special story behind the name. I didn’t have the opportunity of asking my parents the reason for giving me the name, and no story has been told to me to that effect.

You had your diaconate ordination in 1990, and became a priest in 1991. It’s been more than 25 years since you joined the ministry. Do you have any regrets?

I would say none at all. God has been faithful and I have never had any cause to regret answering the call.

What if you were not a cleric?

One thing I can bear witness to is the fact that I enjoy the grace of excellence wherever I have found myself in the course of my life. I can’t say there is another preferred calling. I have always been very active in the church, ever before I became conscious of pastoral calling. By the time I became more conscious of picking a career, I had a soft spot for pastoral work. So that would make it a little challenging for me to say I would have chosen another calling outside active ministry.

What is your assessment of the current federal administration?

I would give glory to God for this nation. If one has ever been in a position of leadership at any level, such a person can appreciate what leadership entails and would be objective in evaluating and assessing the performance of leaders. The present administration, under President Muhammadu Buhari, in my view, has done what is humanly possible for them and we should be sincere as citizens of the country to appreciate the ways in which they have performed well. We should commend the little efforts that have brought about tangible results and then call attention to the areas that are begging for attention. We also need to cooperate with them by playing our roles to ensure the success of the administration and ensure development. We should also pray for them. We trust God that things would become better.

Activities for forthcoming synod

The second session of the second synod, which will hold from Thursday, July 13 till Sunday July 16, 2017, has as its theme, Thy Kingdom Come. The Cathedral of St. Peter, Ile-Oluji, is the venue for the synod. Bishop Seyi Oyelade of Ife East Anglican Diocese will preach at the opening service, Venerable (Dr) Julius Sunday Adekoya of the University of Ibadan, will lead the Bible study and Venerable Olaoluwa Adeyemi of Lagos West Anglican Diocese and Principal, CMS Grammar School, Bariga, Lagos State, will preach at the closing service. There will be a synod lecture to be delivered by Professor Adeduro Joseph Adeyeye from the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo State. The presidential address will be delivered on Friday, July 14.

Do you think President Buhari should resign as a result of his health challenges?

That’s a question I would leave for those who know better – who are experts in that – to answer. It is only the president and his physician that can tell us the true state of his health, because those of us outside may be taking appearance for reality and it shouldn’t be so. Also, let the law of the land and those who know better guide us. We are all in God’s hands.

You joined the ministry when you were very young. What is your advice for youths today on embracing the things of God?

I would appeal to them to understand that there is no alternative to knowing God, serving Him and being committed to His cause and will. Whatever may be the situation that may discourage youths from being godly would not be an excuse before God, because at the end of the day, no matter our achievements, we will all give account of our stewardship before God. He has sent each of us into the world to make impact and we cannot make meaningful impact outside God. So, my appeal to youths generally is that they go back to God.