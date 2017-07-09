Second Republic would have survived with Maitama Sule as president —Fasehun

Founder and President of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Dr Frederick Fasehun, has lamented the passing of Ambassador Maitama Sule, describing his death as a monumental loss to the nation.

“Nigeria has lost a legendary personality, as well as a voice of wisdom and unity at a time the country needed it most,” Fasehun said in a statement in Lagos.

“Maitama Sule was a great personality, a decent man and a true Nigerian who believed in Project Nigeria. He not only strived tirelessly for the welfare of the Northerner but for the development of his country. The country will miss his wisdom, his diplomacy and his untiring quest for national unity,” he said.

Fasehun described the late elder statesman as a convincing orator, a colourful politician and an engaging personality.

“As a former Nigerian Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Maitama Sule was a diplomat par excellence, who won unqualified respect in the international circuit,” he said.

The OPC president submitted that Nigeria suffered a huge deficit from the fact that it never had the privilege of a President Maitama Sule, who had shared the vision of the country’s founding fathers, having been in politics since the First Republic.

“With Maitama Sule as President, the Second Republic would have survived. This was a man designed and prepared to lead; but unfortunately, his incorruptible personality and his sterling performance as the Federal Commissioner of Complaints, rattled Second Republic politicians, who ensured he never won the presidential ticket of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in 1979.

“Shehu Shagari, whom the ticket was donated to, had only aspired to the Senate and he never outgrew that humble stature even as President. Maitama Sule is another ‘Best President Nigeria never had.’ It is quite unfortunate,” Fasehun stated.