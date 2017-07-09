I’m awaiting divine intervention on second term bid —Ortom

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has said he was not desperate about second term, stating that he would go back to his farm if God did not endorse his second term aspiration.

Ortom had, a few weeks ago, said he was seeking God’s face for his second term bid, when youths from the three senatorial districts of the state asked him to declare his second term aspiration during their visit to him.

His declaration of seeking the face of God received criticism from his opponents.

Ortom, who spoke with newsmen in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, said he was still waiting to hear from God on if he should go for second term.

“I’m not surprised that my opponents have been saying all sorts of things; it is because they are yet to recover from the shock caused by my victory in 2015.

“I am a product of divine intervention. I received the message 20 years that I would be governor in 2015; it is the same God I’m going back to meet for the second term bid. If He says yes, I will go ahead and no one born of a woman can stop it. If he says no, I will pack all my belongings and go back to my farm and business,” he said.

Shedding light on the controversial N4.5 billion bonds allegedly mishandled by his predecessor, Gabriel Suswam, which had been refunded by a bank, the governor described the transaction as falsehood.

“We had to engage the services of consultants, who helped in securing the bonds and we are channeling it to the projects earlier slated for, which comprises; roads, rural electrification and water supply,” he stated.