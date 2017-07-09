It happened within a split second —Survivor of Lagos trailer-bus accident recounts

ONE of the three survivors in an accident involving a trailer container that fell on a passenger bus on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, simply identified as Ifeanyi, on Saturday, painted a frightening scenario of how it occurred.

Ifeanyi, who narrated his narrow escape from the tragedy that claimed five persons, among them, a father and two of his children, said the incident occurred within a split second.

He said one of those crushed to death instantly, a lady, was resting her head on his lap when the container fell on the bus conveying them from the Redemption Camp to Lagos after the monthly Holy Ghost Service of the RCCG.

Ifeanyi, who said he was sitting, in the back seat with another survivor, said the deceased was asleep when the incident and sent the driver of the bus identified as Charles to his early grave.

No fewer than five died persons in the accident on Saturday morning at Ojota area of Lagos.

The accident occurred when the truck carrying two 20-feet containers fell on the commercial bus with registration number. FST 944 XR, and crushed the five to death on the spot.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr Adesina Jamiu, who confirmed the accident, said three other passengers were rescued.

“The incident happened at about 4.45 a.m. We got the information about eight minutes later and we immediately moved down. We activated all primary rescue respondents. “We brought out one female and two males alive. Unfortunately, five others, a boy of about 10 years, a woman and three men were brought out dead after using crane to lift the containers.

“The dead bodies were taken to Ikorodu General Hospital, while those alive were taken to Lagos State Emergency unit at old Toll Gate Alausa. The truck with Reg. No. AKD 663 XF and the bus will be taken to LASTMA yard at Oshodi,” he said.

Jamiu, blamed the accident to over-loading and bad conditions of the truck, stressing that the two 20-feet containers were too heavy for the old truck to carry.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, while confirming the incident, said that investigation had already begun, adding that the police was on the trail of the truck driver.

NAN reported that it took the personnel from the police, LASEMA, FRSC and Rapid Response Service about five hours to remove the truck and containers from the road.

“They are okay and responding to treatment. We have told them what they need to do and they may likely even be released today,” he said.