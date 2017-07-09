Abducted Epe school students may regain freedom this week

By Olabulo Olumuyiwa - Lagos
0

THERE are indications that the six abducted students of the Lagos State Government Model School, Igbonla, Epe, may be released soon, as the abductors  have reportedly assured the parents that they are ready to  set them free.

Sunday Tribune gathered that the abductors are however requesting “a little more “money, before they can release the children.”

It was further gathered that  the abductors have, in recent times, become “a bit friendly” and that they had allowed some of the parents to speak with their children.

Sunday Tribune gathered that the abductors have already collected N30 million in two  tranches from the parents.

Ten million out of the money was said to be contributions from the parents and relatives of the students, while an unnamed institution. paid the balance later.

A police source, who pleaded anonymity, while speaking with the Sunday Tribune confirmed that “we are expecting the students soon.

Sunday Tribune also gathered that the abductors have, however, demanded more money from the parents of the school students.

“They have initially promised to release the students, but after collecting the last tranch of money they reneged on their agreement,” another police source said.

He also continued that “after collecting the second tranch, they went incommunicado, bIut they have called again and what they are asking for is small.”

The police source also said “I cannot tell you what they are asking for, but it is very small. We are hoping that in the next few days, they should be released.”

