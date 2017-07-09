Akeredolu’s intervention over aide’s attack on Afenifere, OPC commendable —OPC

Odu’a People’s Congress (OPC) has commended Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), for his swift reaction which doused the tension that arose after one of his aide, Dr Doyin Odebowale who accused leaders of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere and OPC led by Otunba Gani Adams of being largely responsible for the leadership backwardness and under- development in South West Nigeria.

Odebowale, who is a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Akeredolu on Special Duties, was quoted to have made the accusation last Wednesday while speaking at the inauguration of new executives of the National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS), held in the state capital.

Coordinator, Ondo State chapter of OPC, Comrade Pius Ogunsanya, gave the commendation in a release made available to Tribune Online, saying the official intervention of the governor on the matter showed that he was resolute and also a good leader.

“The governor’s action shows that he is in tune with true federalism and he automatically earned a place on the list of those who want Nigeria to move forward. It is not surprising that Governor Akeredolu is a progressive in mind and indeed, his noble role as chairman of Nigeria Bar Association is still fresh in our memory and his decision to join the rest of South West and Nigeria to celebrate the June 12 Election Anniversary when he was just few months in office is commendable,” he said.

OPC coordinator urged Governor Akeredolu to educate the likes of Dr Odebowale that the report of the 2014 National Confab was generating a lot of positive vibes across the nation, saying it had become what the nation needed in order to move forward.

“It is quite a shame that the governor’s aide is not a progressive and obviously part of those who want Nigeria to remain backward based on their own lack of instructive ideologies.

“He should make it a point of duty to seek knowledge about what is going on in his immediate environment and reduce his addiction to foreign books and ideologies,” he said.