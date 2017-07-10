Let’s keep hope alive

NIGERIANS will begin to smile when the necessary things are put in place by the present administration.

Nigeria is in a sorry state, with some Nigerians losing hope in the country due to the recent economic recession.

Though the most populous black nation, we have not lived up to expectations and have not achieved the dreams of the founding fathers.

Even as the economy gets out of recession, we should all be committed to reviving and restoring the country.

We should remain undaunted despite the challenges we are going through. I believe that we have not lost all the opportunities to be a great nation and a pacesetter for the black race.

We are yet to attain the required level of development. However, even if we are not yet where we need to be, we are not stagnant and will get there definitely.

It is very unfortunate that nations like Singapore and Indonesia which gained independence at the same period we did are doing better and have gone far ahead of us.

We must not continue like this. A revolution must start from the top, from the helms of affairs of this country. Someone must start the revolution from the top.

Our leaders must be selfless. We need a visionary leadership and dynamic political leadership. The present leaders should put in their best, they should make judicious use of their offices to build this country.

This is becuase the society you neglect today will take its revenge on the generation tomorrow. The leaders should put in more efforts and strive for the good of Nigerians.

I pray that the economic recession would be a blessing in disguise for us all. I urge all Nigerians to have faith, hold on, and be strong. Everything will be alright.

Elizabeth Ugbah

